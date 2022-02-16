One dead after Tuesday night house fire

Advertise with Us
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department responded to a residential fire on Keel Avenue on February 15 at 8:58 p.m.

MFD says crews found one man unresponsive in the kitchen area. The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he was later pronounced dead. The cause of death has not been determined at this time.

A report from MFD says that there was no smoke alarm and it appears to have been an accidental fire started in the kitchen.

