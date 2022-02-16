Advertise with Us
Nationwide rallies support Memphis Starbucks employees fired while trying to unionize

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 11:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Starbucks employees from coast to coast staged a protest Tuesday in a show of solidarity for the Memphis workers who were fired while trying to unionize.

They’re now called “The Memphis 7,″ the seven employees terminated by Starbucks last week from the Poplar/Highland store after they gave an interview to Action News 5. Starbucks said the workers were let go for violating store policy.

Supporters, including members of other unions in the city, formed a picket line outside the Memphis store, holding signs and chanting. They accused Starbucks of union-busting.

The Memphis 7 said they were forming a union to fight for higher pay and safer working conditions. They said they were fired for things never written up or enforced by corporate before they organized.

“Two of the Memphis 7 are actually in Seattle in front of Starbucks corporate,” said Nikki Taylor, a former supervisor with the coffee chain, and one of the Memphis 7. “They are rallying in Boston. They are rallying in Chicago to get us reinstated and it’s also the fact that we still want our union. The people that still work here still want their better wages and everything they deserve.”

Starbucks created a new website one.starbucks.com, posting to the site, “We don’t believe having a union will meaningfully change or solve the problems you’ve identified in your stores. We believe our challenges are best addressed by working together.”

The first Starbucks store unionized in Buffalo, New York last month.

According to Starbucks Workers United, there are 93 stores in 25 states now that have joined the movement, beginning the process of forming a union.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

