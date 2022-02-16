MLGW board members serving despite expired terms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MLGW is still dealing with the fallout from the recent ice storm, and now the board that governs the utility is coming under scrutiny.

MLGW confirmed with Action News 5 that all five commissioners on its board are serving years after their terms expired.

The terms for four of the commissioners expired in 2019. The fifth expired in 2020.

It’s up to the mayor to nominate MLGW commissioners and the city council to confirm them.

But Mayor Strickland has not put forward any new nominees.

Ursula Madden, the chief communications officer for the City of Memphis, sent this statement to Action News 5:

“To ensure a consistent process, the mayor wanted to wait until the RFP bid submission for power supply was closed before appointing new members to the MLGW board.”

RFP refers to requests for proposals, the process in which MLGW solicited bids for a new power supplier.

The bidding ended in December.

“I think fairly common for sometimes one or two members of a commission to be so serving past their time, which again, as I said is perfectly legal,” said Dick Williams, the chair of Common Cause Tennessee, a citizen-led government watchdog group.

Williams says the problem is allowing commissioners of a public body to serve years beyond their term denies the public and their representatives on the city council an opportunity to weigh in on who gets to sit on the board.

He says this is even more critical with MLGW facing big challenges like seeking out a new supplier of electricity and figuring out how to reduce power outages.

“Those are things that citizens can and should have the opportunity to deny that appointment if they feel that the person is not responsive,” said Williams.

Strickland was not available for an interview on Wednesday, his office said.

