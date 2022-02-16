Memphis working toward solution to prevent massive power outages

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The ice storm Feb. 3 was the fourth largest in Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) history based on peak customer outages.

Some customers were without power for up to 11 days.

“We didn’t meet the expectations that our customers had and that’s not how we want to be and as we move forward, we want to make sure we are better,” said MLGW President and CEO J.T. Young.

Tuesday, MLGW gave Memphis City Council an update on the ice storm that left over 230,000 customers in the dark and addressed some of the common complaints that Action News 5 heard while out covering the storm, issues like downed power lines.

Young said crews had to follow a prioritization process.

“So, it may not be as efficient for that crew on site to really fix that because there are upstream issues still to be dealt with, but that assessment helps us to do that,” he said.

A lot of attention is on moving more power lines underground. Young said 40% of MLGW’s lines are underground but less than 10% of those underground lines are in Memphis. He said burying the lines is not the perfect solution.

“A number of those underground lines are in the process of having to be replaced as part of our five-year plan because they’re failing. We had a lot of underground services go out in this storm,” Young said.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland announced plans to create an advisory board to take a look at ways to prevent massive power outages. That soon-to-be-assembled board could be ready by March, but more outages could impact the Mid-South before then.

“We are expecting potential tornadoes on Thursday in the Memphis area,” said one city councilman. “Are we ready?”

While Young doesn’t expect Thursday’s potential weather to pack the same punch, plans are currently in the works.

“So, we have to, we probably need to meet later today and early tomorrow is probably when we’ll be nailing down some decisions on what’s going to happen, but we are monitoring what’s to come without a doubt,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.