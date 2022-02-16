Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Man charged after running over his girlfriend twice on Valentine’s Day

Lemuel Taylor accused of running over a woman
Lemuel Taylor accused of running over a woman(Action News 5)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 38-year-old man they say ran over his girlfriend on Valentine’s Day in Cordova.

SCSO released pictures of Lemuel Taylor (who also goes by Lemuel King) and his vehicle on Feb. 14 asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact law enforcement.

He was taken into custody Tuesday on criminal attempted murder and aggravated assault charges.

According to a report, The victim allegedly told SCSO deputies that her boyfriend, identified as Taylor, ran her over in his BMW and fled the scene. She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

SCSO deputies say they also found several of her personal items laying on the ground when they arrived on the scene.

While recovering in the hospital, the victim later told deputies she and Taylor were arguing in his vehicle. As she got out, she fell down and was hit by the vehicle because he didn’t want her to leave, according to the report.

Taylor is accused of running over his girlfriend twice.

The victim sustained road rash burns, a broken clavicle and fractures to the back, neck and hip. She also suffered internal bleeding and a punctured lung.

Taylor is behind bars at 201 Poplar without bond.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

