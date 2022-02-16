Grizzlies win 6th in row thumping Pelicans in New Orleans without Morant

NEW ORLEANS (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies out to right a wrong Tuesday night. They are 1 and 6 in their last seven trips to the Big Easy against the Pelicans.

They tried to continue the streak without their All-Star Guard Ja Morant in a tracksuit instead of a uniform at Smoothie King Arena.

The Griz rested him after he turned his ankle Saturday night in the win at Charlotte.

Not to worry, says Griz backup Point Guard Tyus Jones -- he’s got this. And have it he does in the Grizzlies patented next man up philosophy this year.

Jones showed everything in his game with the floaters and three-pointers off the wing. Plus dishing the ball for easy hoops. Jones got a career-high with 27 points and nine assists.

Stephen Adams worked the glass like a fiend following up everything, and with authority -- double-double 14 points and 13 rebounds.

Jeran Jackson, Jr. had a big night with 23 and 7.

Brandon Clarke came off the bench with 18 points and eight boards.

Grizzlies go to 41-18.

Final Score 121-109.

Memphis is now just 1.5 games behind Golden State for second place in the West.

The next game is back home Wednesday night against the Blazers at FedExForum.

It’s their final game before the NBA All-Star break.

