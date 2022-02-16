Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Grizzlies win 6th in row thumping Pelicans in New Orleans without Morant

Memphis Grizzlies vs New Orleans Pelicans
Memphis Grizzlies vs New Orleans Pelicans(Action News 5)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 9:12 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies out to right a wrong Tuesday night. They are 1 and 6 in their last seven trips to the Big Easy against the Pelicans.

They tried to continue the streak without their All-Star Guard Ja Morant in a tracksuit instead of a uniform at Smoothie King Arena.

The Griz rested him after he turned his ankle Saturday night in the win at Charlotte.

Not to worry, says Griz backup Point Guard Tyus Jones -- he’s got this. And have it he does in the Grizzlies patented next man up philosophy this year.

Jones showed everything in his game with the floaters and three-pointers off the wing. Plus dishing the ball for easy hoops. Jones got a career-high with 27 points and nine assists.

Stephen Adams worked the glass like a fiend following up everything, and with authority -- double-double 14 points and 13 rebounds.

Jeran Jackson, Jr. had a big night with 23 and 7.

Brandon Clarke came off the bench with 18 points and eight boards.

Grizzlies go to 41-18.

Final Score 121-109.

Memphis is now just 1.5 games behind Golden State for second place in the West. 

The next game is back home Wednesday night against the Blazers at FedExForum.

It’s their final game before the NBA All-Star break.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

This photo provided by the Saugerties, NY, Police Department, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, shows...
Young girl missing since 2019 found hidden under staircase
Chicago woman facing charges after traffic stop yields 2 kilos of cocaine
Chicago woman facing charges after I-40 traffic stop yields 2 kilos of cocaine
Concourse B renovations at Memphis International Airport (Source: MIA Twitter)
Modernized Concourse B opens at Memphis International Airport
Marcus Orr charged in shooting death of 15-year-old boy
Man charged in shooting death of 15-year-old for hanging out in front of his porch, police say
Peppertree Apartment tenants given more time to move out after complex deemed public nuisance
Court order allows Peppertree Apartments to bring in new tenants

Latest News

Tuesday SEC basketball scores
Tigers win 6th straight game taking out Cincinnati on road
Ja Morant scores 26 points as Memphis beats Charlotte.
Morant questionable after injuring ankle at Charlotte
Jalen Duren
Duren, Williams earn weekly AAC honors