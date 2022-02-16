Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Girl, 9, dies after mistakenly shot by robbery victim

Police say 41-year-old Tony Earls has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault,...
Police say 41-year-old Tony Earls has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault, serious bodily injury.(Source: Houston Police Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 12:20 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) - Houston police say a man who had just been robbed at an ATM opened fire in an attempt to stop his attacker but instead shot a 9-year-old girl in a truck driving nearby. The girl later died at a hospital.

Her family says Arlene Alvarez was on life support when she died on Tuesday, hours after the shooting Monday evening.

Police say 41-year-old Tony Earls has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault, serious bodily injury.

Earls and his wife were at a bank ATM drive-thru when a man robbed them, according to a police news release. Earls shot at the robbery suspect, who was fleeing on foot, and then at a pickup truck he thought the suspect had gotten into.

However, the truck held a family of five, who had not been involved in the robbery. Arlene was in the back seat when she was hit.

The robbery suspect remains at large.

Earlier this month, Houston officials announced a $44 million plan to tackle rising violent crime.

Arlene was the second 9-year-old shot and wounded in the nation’s fourth largest city within a week. Ashanti Grant was shot in the head during a road rage attack Feb. 8.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Chicago woman facing charges after traffic stop yields 2 kilos of cocaine
Chicago woman facing charges after I-40 traffic stop yields 2 kilos of cocaine
Several area fire departments worked this week as a man was trapped in a grain bin in the...
Person dead after firefighters, volunteers respond to grain bin rescue
Cameron Deshawn Westbrook wanted in Shelby County murder
SCSO searching for murder suspect believed to be armed and dangerous
Concourse B renovations at Memphis International Airport (Source: MIA Twitter)
Modernized Concourse B opens at Memphis International Airport
Marcus Orr charged in shooting death of 15-year-old boy
Man charged in shooting death of 15-year-old for hanging out in front of his porch, police say

Latest News

Nationwide rallies support fired Memphis Starbucks workers
Nationwide rallies support Memphis Starbucks employees fired while trying to unionize
Memphis working toward solution to prevent massive power outages
MLGW addresses common frustrations from massive power outages
5 Star Stories: Cultural contributions at Memphis art galleries
5 Star Stories: Cultural contributions at Memphis art galleries
The Senate rejected resolutions Tuesday that would have allowed lawmakers to take up...
Arkansas Senate rejects push for Texas-styled abortion ban