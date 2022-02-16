FBI arrests former Tennessee basketball coach in alleged child exploitation case

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Agents from FBI Memphis and Jackson, Mississippi field offices arrested a Tennessee man accused of child exploitation across state lines.

The U.S Attorney’s office in Northern Mississippi says 41-year-old Andreus Shannon, of Dickson, Tennessee, was a basketball coach when he allegedly transported a minor female that he coached across state lines between Tennessee and Mississippi to engage in sex acts.

Shannon is also accused of extorting and cyberstalking the victim once she became an adult, says U.S Attorney’s office.

On January 28, Shannon was arraigned before United States District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee in Columbia, Tennessee and then extradited to Oxford, Mississippi to stand before a judge at the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Mississippi.

Shannon was released on bond with a number of special conditions, including home confinement and electronic monitoring, pending further judicial proceedings.

