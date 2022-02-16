Dr. Threlkeld to discuss pandemic habits to keep as they head back to work and other activities

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Infectious disease expert Dr. Steve Threlkeld will hold a COVID-19 Q&A Wednesday afternoon to discuss several topics including what pandemic habits people should keep as they go back to work and other activities.

The Shelby County Health Department reports 268 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 5 deaths over the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases in Shelby County to 234,441 and 3,045 deaths since the pandemic began.

SCHD reports the current seven day rolling average of COVID-19 cases 325 cases per day for the last seven days.

There are currently 3,396 active COVID-19 cases in Shelby County and 890 of them are pediatric cases.

SCHD reports the test positivity rate as 12.8% for the week ending in February 5.

Shelby County is averaging 427 vaccinations per day for the last seven days and is 79.4% of the way to its vaccination goal of reaching herd immunity of 700,000 people.

Shelby County vaccine data is listed below:

555,813 total people vaccinated

1,201,247 total vaccinations administered

2,988 vaccinations reported within the last seven days

More on Shelby County’s COVID-19 data can be found at shelbytnhealth.com/COVID-19data.

