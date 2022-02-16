Registered sex offender wanted in DeSoto County

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - A DeSoto County sex offender is on the loose and law enforcement is working to track him down.

DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office says James Long, a registered sex offender, cut off his ankle monitor and his location is unknown.

He is described as a 6′1, 175-pound white male who was last seen driving a gray passenger car with a white female.

If you have seen him or know where he is, call DCSO at 662-469-8714 or email bandrews@desotocountyms.gov.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.