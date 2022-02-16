Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Registered sex offender wanted in DeSoto County

Registered sex offender James Long
Registered sex offender James Long(DeSoto County Sheriff's Department)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - A DeSoto County sex offender is on the loose and law enforcement is working to track him down.

DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office says James Long, a registered sex offender, cut off his ankle monitor and his location is unknown.

He is described as a 6′1, 175-pound white male who was last seen driving a gray passenger car with a white female.

If you have seen him or know where he is, call DCSO at 662-469-8714 or email bandrews@desotocountyms.gov.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

This photo provided by the Saugerties, NY, Police Department, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, shows...
Young girl missing since 2019 found hidden under staircase
Chicago woman facing charges after traffic stop yields 2 kilos of cocaine
Chicago woman facing charges after I-40 traffic stop yields 2 kilos of cocaine
Concourse B renovations at Memphis International Airport (Source: MIA Twitter)
Modernized Concourse B opens at Memphis International Airport
Marcus Orr charged in shooting death of 15-year-old boy
Man charged in shooting death of 15-year-old for hanging out in front of his porch, police say
Peppertree Apartment tenants given more time to move out after complex deemed public nuisance
Court order allows Peppertree Apartments to bring in new tenants

Latest News

Experts offer tips to avoid scams and stay healthy
Consumer Crackdown: Feds warn of fake COVID tests and fake testing sites
One dead after Tuesday night house fire
One dead after Tuesday night house fire
SCHD COVID-19 data 2/16/22
Dr. Threlkeld to discuss pandemic habits to keep as they head back to work and other activities
Tree trimmer robbed while on the job
Tree trimmer robbed at gunpoint while on the job in Memphis