Registered sex offender wanted in DeSoto County
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - A DeSoto County sex offender is on the loose and law enforcement is working to track him down.
DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office says James Long, a registered sex offender, cut off his ankle monitor and his location is unknown.
He is described as a 6′1, 175-pound white male who was last seen driving a gray passenger car with a white female.
If you have seen him or know where he is, call DCSO at 662-469-8714 or email bandrews@desotocountyms.gov.
