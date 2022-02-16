Advertise with Us
Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler talks best Memphis Pizzerias

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 1:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If you are on the hunt for the best local pizza, look no further.

Action News 5′s Joy Redmond and the Commercial Appeal’s Jennifer Chandler got together at the Digital Desk to talk about some of the best Memphis based Pizzerias, including Memphis Pizza Café.

Did your favorite make the list?

Watch their full interview now in the video player above or on our streaming apps (AmazonFire, AppleTV and Roku).

Don’t forget to check out Jennifer’s stories on commercialappeal.com/food.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

