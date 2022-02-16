Bluff City Life: Tuesday, 15 Feb
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:
Increasing Diversity in Medicine
Dr. John Jefferies | Professor & Chief of Methodist’s Division of Adult Cardiovascular Diseases | Board of Directors for Mid-South American Heart Association | Mentor for The Inaugural Memphis HBCU Scholars Program | heart.org/en/about-us/office-of-health-equity/hbcu-scholars-program
Mónica S. Sánchez | Artistic Director of Cazateatro Bilingual Theatre Group | cazateatro.org
Protect Against Unexpected Home Repair
Raj Midha | Senior Vice President and General Manager of American Home Shield | ahs.com
National Cancer Prevention Month
Margaret West High Risk Breast Clinic Provider shares update on risk factors for breast cancer.
Kristen Hayes, NP | High Risk Breast Clinic Provider at Margaret West Comprehensive Breast Center | westcancercenter.org
