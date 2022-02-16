Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Bluff City Life: Tuesday, 15 Feb

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Increasing Diversity in Medicine

Dr. John Jefferies | Professor & Chief of Methodist’s Division of Adult Cardiovascular Diseases | Board of Directors for Mid-South American Heart Association | Mentor for The Inaugural Memphis HBCU Scholars Program | heart.org/en/about-us/office-of-health-equity/hbcu-scholars-program

Celebrando Afro-Latino Week

Mónica S. Sánchez | Artistic Director of Cazateatro Bilingual Theatre Group | cazateatro.org

Protect Against Unexpected Home Repair

Raj Midha | Senior Vice President and General Manager of American Home Shield | ahs.com

National Cancer Prevention Month

Margaret West High Risk Breast Clinic Provider shares update on risk factors for breast cancer.

Kristen Hayes, NP | High Risk Breast Clinic Provider at Margaret West Comprehensive Breast Center | westcancercenter.org

