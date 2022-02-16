Blue Oval City projected to break ground in March

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - We’re inching closer to a groundbreaking for Ford’s Blue Oval City which could happen as early as next month.

The project is projected to create thousands of jobs and will be one of the largest battery and vehicle manufacturing campuses in the country.

An informational session for Blue Oval City will be held in Haywood County Wednesday evening.

The session starts at 5 p.m. and will be located at the Haywood County EMS and Fire Station. Residents of Fredonia and surrounding areas will have the opportunity to learn more about the project costing roughly $6 billion.

Haywood County leaders, a representative of the Megasite Authority Board, Representatives from Ford and Walbridge Construction Company will all be in attendance to answer questions and provide information.

With Ford Blue Oval City on the way, Tennessee will be one of only two states in the country to have four auto manufacturers that also build electric vehicles. The popularity of Ford’s EVs is what has local economists excited for long-term growth.

We’re told the groundbreaking for Blue Oval City could happen as early as March but a ceremonial groundbreaking will take place later this summer.

