Young Dolph murder suspect appears in court for unrelated charge

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 11:25 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of the suspects charged in the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph appeared in court on a separate charge Monday.

Justin Johnson went before Judge Karen Massey for failing to register as a sex offender after being convicted of aggravated rape in 2015.

Johnson was arrested weeks ago in the shooting death of Young Dolph. He is facing multiple charges, including first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

Johnson was already being represented by Juni Ganguli in the murder cases. Monday, Ganguli was officially assigned to represent Johnson through the sexual assault case as well.

“I don’t feel like it’s accurate. The allegations are that he was convicted of aggravated rape in July of 2015 and I don’t think that is accurate. I say that because aggravated rape carries 15 to 25 years in custody, so if he was convicted of aggravated rape in July of 2015, I would assume he would still be in custody,” said Ganguli.

Johnson’s next court date in this case is set for Feb. 28. He remains behind bars without bail in the Young Dolph murder case.

