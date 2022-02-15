Windy and mild conditions with a round of storms by Thursday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - High temperatures will reach the upper 60s to low 70s this afternoon with full sunshine. Winds will be south at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds late. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: South at 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy and mild. Even with clouds, high temperatures will be near 70 degrees with gusty south winds AT 15-25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. A stray shower will be possible in the evening near midnight.

THURSDAY STORMS: A cold front will arrive with rain and a few thunderstorms. The best chance for storms will be late morning through early afternoon with rain ending after 6 pm. Damaging winds and hail will be possible with some storms. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 60s with lows falling into the upper 20s behind the front.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and much cooler with highs in the mid 40s and lows near 30.

WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 50s and overnight lows in the mid 30s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 60s and lows in the 40s.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.