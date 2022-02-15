Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Joy Redmond & WAVN’s Telisa Franklin

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Tuesday, which means Action News 5′s Joy Redmond and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin are talking about what’s trending in Memphis.

Joy and Telisa caught up at the Digital Desk to talk about a Facebook page created to highlight graduating seniors and to help provide resources to students for life beyond graduation.

Catch Joy and Telisa every Tuesday at 9 a.m. on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku -- and listen to Telisa on FM 104/AM 1240 WAVN The Trend weekdays at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Chicago woman facing charges after traffic stop yields 2 kilos of cocaine
Chicago woman facing charges after I-40 traffic stop yields 2 kilos of cocaine
Several area fire departments worked this week as a man was trapped in a grain bin in the...
Person dead after firefighters, volunteers respond to grain bin rescue
Cameron Deshawn Westbrook wanted in Shelby County murder
SCSO searching for murder suspect believed to be armed and dangerous
Memphis shooting crime scene
Mid-South lawmaker looks to tackle Memphis gun violence after another weekend of deadly shootings
Demarcus Wooten
Man accused of shooting, killing girlfriend while driving before crash

Latest News

Q&A with Dr. Shirin Mazumder, Methodist Healthcare infectious disease specialist
Q&A with Dr. Shirin Mazumder, Methodist Healthcare infectious disease specialist
Q&A with Dr. Shirin Mazumder, Methodist Healthcare infectious disease specialist
Tips & tricks to get your budget back on track
Tips & tricks to get your budget back on track
Tips & tricks to get your budget back on track
Commercial Appeal city hall reporter raises more question on MLGW’s infrastructure
Commercial Appeal city hall reporter raises more question on MLGW’s infrastructure