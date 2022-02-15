West Memphis police searching for man involved in altercation at Walmart

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - West Memphis police are searching for a man that was involved in an altercation Tuesday morning at Walmart.

The police said a Black male was inside the store when an altercation broke out and he threatened to go to his car and get his gun.

The vehicle is a silver Honda with drive-out tags, according to West Memphis Police Department.

Luckily no shots were fired and no one was injured.

West Memphis police are actively looking for the vehicle involved. If you have any information, call 870-73-1210.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.