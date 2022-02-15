Advertise with Us
West Memphis police searching for man involved in altercation at Walmart

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - West Memphis police are searching for a man that was involved in an altercation Tuesday morning at Walmart.

The police said a Black male was inside the store when an altercation broke out and he threatened to go to his car and get his gun.

The vehicle is a silver Honda with drive-out tags, according to West Memphis Police Department.

Luckily no shots were fired and no one was injured.

West Memphis police are actively looking for the vehicle involved. If you have any information, call 870-73-1210.

