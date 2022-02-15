Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Warm again today, First Alert to thunderstorms on Thursday

By Brittney Bryant
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 3:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s clear and cool this morning and there will be full sunshine this afternoon. High temperatures will reach the upper 60s today and low temperatures will dip into the mid to upper 40s tonight. It will be breezy today with wind gusts up to 25 mph.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 68 degrees. Winds: South 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Winds: Southeast at 10-15 mph.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Although it will still be warmer on Wednesday, it will be mostly cloudy. Even with clouds, high temperatures will be near 70 degrees with gusty south winds. A stray shower will be possible in the evening near midnight. A cold front will arrive on Thursday, so it will be cloudy with rain and a few thunderstorms. The best chance for storms will be in the morning and afternoon with rain ending after 6 pm. Damaging winds and hail will be possible with some storms. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid 60s with lows falling into the upper 20s behind the front. Friday will be mostly sunny and much cooler with highs in the mid 40s and lows near 30.

NEXT WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 50s and overnight lows in the mid 30s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 60s and lows in the 40s.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Dry & warm through midweek