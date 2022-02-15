Tips & tricks to get your budget back on track

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Have you stuck to your New Year’s resolution? Believe it or not, around 64% of Americans abandon their resolution within the first month.

If your New Year’s resolution included getting your finances in check, Ashley Feinstein Gerstley, Founder of The Fiscal Femme, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital to share tools and tricks to get your budget back on track.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.