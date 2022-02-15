SkyCop says its cameras have ability to read new Tennessee license plates

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A consultant for SkyCop, the electronic surveillance system used by the Memphis Police Department, told Action News 5 that the police department cameras do not appear to have trouble reading Tennessee’s new license plates.

Law enforcement agencies across the state, including the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, said their license plate readers (LPRs) are having difficulty reading Tennessee’s new, navy blue license plates, especially at night.

But Joe Patty, a retired Memphis police officer and security consultant, said SkyCop’s infrared scanning technology and license plate recognition software are not having problems with the new plates so far.

You can see SkyCop LPRs on streets all across Memphis, in neighborhoods, and in Memphis Police Department squad cars. They feed tag numbers into computer systems that can quickly flag outstanding warrants, expired plates, and stolen cars. Patty said LPR’s are critical to crime-fighting.

“My concern is we have a possible situation where we have an Amber Alert and we have a missing child in the back of the car, and they go through a license plate reader, whether it’s on a pole or mounted in a squad car, and it doesn’t alert,” said Patty. “Then, we’ve missed an opportunity to administer justice and possibly save a life.”

Action News 5 reached out to Memphis police for comment Monday and to get an updated number on exactly how many SkyCop cameras are in service in the city now. The department said that information will be made available Tuesday.

The state of Tennessee told Action News 5 last week it might have to replace as many as five million of these new tags by the end of the year. The Shelby County Clerk said more than 45,000 new plates have already been issued in the county.

