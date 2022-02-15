COVID-19: 153 new cases in Shelby County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Health Department reports 153 new COVID-19 cases and 54 additional pediatric cases Tuesday.
There are also five additional virus-related deaths.
This brings the county’s case count to 234,173 probable and confirmed cases with a death toll of 3,009.
Shelby currently has 4,052 active cases and 1,135 of those are among children. School-aged children account for 31% of all active cases.
Vaccinations in Shelby County are nearing the 700,000 vaccination goal. The county is at 79.4% of the way to the goal to reach “herd immunity.”
Shelby County vaccine data:
- 555,813 total people vaccinated
- 2,988 vaccinations reported within last seven days
- 1,201,247 total vaccinations administered
For more data on COVID-19 cases and vaccinations, click here.
