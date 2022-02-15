Advertise with Us
COVID-19: 153 new cases in Shelby County

Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - Feb. 15
Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - Feb. 15(SCHD)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Health Department reports 153 new COVID-19 cases and 54 additional pediatric cases Tuesday.

There are also five additional virus-related deaths.

This brings the county’s case count to 234,173 probable and confirmed cases with a death toll of 3,009.

Shelby currently has 4,052 active cases and 1,135 of those are among children. School-aged children account for 31% of all active cases.

Vaccinations in Shelby County are nearing the 700,000 vaccination goal. The county is at 79.4% of the way to the goal to reach “herd immunity.”

Shelby County vaccine data:

  • 555,813 total people vaccinated
  • 2,988 vaccinations reported within last seven days
  • 1,201,247 total vaccinations administered

For more data on COVID-19 cases and vaccinations, click here.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

