Q&A with Dr. Shirin Mazumder, Methodist Healthcare infectious disease specialist

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 1:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Every Monday, Joe Birch interviews Dr. Shirin Mazumder at the Action News 5 Digital Desk. Dr. Mazumder is an infectious disease specialist at Methodist Healthcare.

This week, Dr. Mazumder talked more about the current oral therapies available and the struggles being felt in the supply chain.

She also talked about a new blood test that could predict the severity of the COVID-19 infection.

Watch her interviews below or find them on our streaming apps -- AmazonFire, AppleTV and Roku.

