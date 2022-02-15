Peppertree Apartments fights to bring in more tenants after public nuisance petition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A decision Tuesday could put one Whitehaven apartment complex back in business.

We told you last month about a federal judge ruling to keep an injunction on Peppertree Apartments in place through February.

That means right now, no new tenants are allowed to move in.

That decision came after the Shelby County District Attorney General filed a nuisance petition last year when Memphis police said they responded to the same complex hundreds of times for reports of violent crimes.

Our producers looked through new documents filed in federal court and learned the Department of Housing and Urban Development is asking for that injunction to be lifted to allow new renters to move in.

That will be discussed at Tuesday’s hearing.

Action News 5 will be following this story and keep you updated.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.