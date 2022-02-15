Olympic medalist uses mother’s story to raise breast cancer awareness

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Before qualifying for the Olympics, April Ross lost her mother to breast cancer. Ross is a beach volleyball star and now using her platform to raise awareness.

Ross and Radiologist Dr. Joseph Russo joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about not skipping out on your regular mammograms.

Ross shared her personal experience growing up with a mother struggling with breast cancer.

“I do use her memory as a huge source of inspiration and the strength that she exhibited while going through those challenges when I was younger as something I take with me out on the court,” Ross said. “I wear this necklace that she gave me when I was in high school just to know that she is with me all the time.”

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, breast cancer screens dropped over 80% in the United State at certain times of the pandemic.

Dr. Russo spoke about the importance of early detection.

