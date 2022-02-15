Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
NBA reinstates Tyreke Evans

From left, Pelicans GM Dell Demps, Tyreke Evans and head coach Monty Williams
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Former University of Memphis and Memphis Grizzlies star Tyreke Evans is cleared to come back and play in the NBA.

Evans was dismissed from the league in 2019 for testing positive for a prohibited substance under the NBA and Players Association Anti-Drug Program. 

He is now an unrestricted free agent and can negotiate with any team beginning this Friday. 

Evans is a former NBA Rookie of the Year.

He was a one-and-done with the Tigers, leading Memphis to the NCAA Sweet 16 in 2009.

He played one season with the Grizzlies in 2017.

Evans averaged 19 points, five rebounds and five assists, and hit 40% from three for the Griz.

