Morant questionable after injuring ankle at Charlotte

Ja Morant scores 26 points as Memphis beats Charlotte.
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WMC) - Any of y’all get the sense it’s time to break out the bubble wrap for Grizzlies All-Star Guard Ja Morant? Gotta admit we had that moment Saturday night in the Griz latest win at Charlotte. 

The Grizzlies were mauling the Hornets, leading by 35 at one point. Then late in the third quarter with the Grizzlies cruising up 21, Morant backed into a cameraman on the baseline and turned his ankle. 

The collective gasp could be heard all the way back to Memphis, as the entire arena, filled with many Morant’s friends and family from nearby South Carolina, froze in silence.

Morant walked gingerly to the locker room and stayed there for a bit as the Hornets made a furious comeback. But, Morant appeared later in the fourth to save the day, looking none the worse for wear, scoring six straight points to help the Grizzlies get the win, 128-115. 

Morant winds up with 26 points, six rebounds and six assists.

“I took some matters into my own hands at time and we had some guys step up and make big shots in Des, Tyus and BC,” said Morant. “It’s all about getting stops, and we want it more. And it was us, man.” 

“It’s Ja making good reads, teammates making good reads. Big shots down the stretch. We’ve been in these situations before. Not from a 35-point lead, but a lot of experience has gotten us to overcome something like that,” said Head Coach Taylor Jenkins.

The Grizzlies are now one of only three teams in the entire NBA with at least 40 victories.

Memphis had never done that before the All-Star break.

The next game is at New Orleans Tuesday night. Morant is listed as questionable for the game with left foot soreness.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

