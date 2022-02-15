Modernized Concourse B opens at Memphis International Airport

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s been a long time coming but Tuesday passengers will finally be able to take flight out of the brand new concourse at Memphis International Airport.

In a few hours, a Delta Airlines flight will arrive at this concourse -- a project that costs approximately $245 million. The first flights will take off Wednesday.

If you’re not a fan of flying, Memphis International Airport’s new concourse is packed with modern features that will make the experience better.

The first thing you’ll notice is all the additional space that’s been added. If you’ve flown out of this airport before you’ll know it can get pretty cramped especially during holidays.

The concourse also has:

Moving walkways

Increased natural lighting

New and enhanced restaurant/retail options

Children’s play area

Stage for live music in Rotunda area

Additional lounge areas

Additional charging stations

As far as ticketing, checking in and going through security -- that will still take place in the A, B and C terminals.

A second security checkpoint at terminal C will also be available for periods of heavy traffic.

Overall this concourse will make waiting for your flight a lot more comfortable.

No local tax dollars will be used to fund the modernization project. Funding came from general airport revenue bonds, state and federal grants, passenger facility charges and other authority capital funds.

Thanks to this concourse there are 23 gates available to airlines, which can accommodate about 6 million passengers -- about 50% more traffic.

And there are already hopes to expand even more in the future by making upgrades to the west leg of the B Concourse, which contains about 15 more gates that could increase capacity to nearly 11 million annual passengers.

