MLGW and Memphis City Council talk outage solutions, funding

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With all power impacted by the ice storm restored in Shelby County, Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) is looking to what can be done to prevent this again.

Tuesday, Memphis City Council heard plans about an advisory board to come up with those solutions.

While MLGW is looking toward what can be done to prevent a major outage event like we saw this month, Memphis City Council looked inward at what they could’ve done to prevent it from ever happening in the first place.

“To the extent, we did not live up to our mission to safely deliver services to create and sustain superior customer experiences, I apologize,” MLGW President and CEO J.T. Young.

“The Memphis City Council is responsible for this,” Memphis City Councilman Martavius Jones said.

MLGW presented its report of the ice storm’s power outages to city council Tuesday.

At its peak, more than 186,000 people were without power at one time, but in all, more than 244,000 lost power because of the storm.

At city council, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland announced the plan to form a board to come up with solutions to prevent future events like this one. Strickland said he wants it headed up by Young and Memphis COO Doug McGowen.

“Look at what makes sense, look at what’s practical,” Young said. “It’s important not to make these decisions in the heat of the moment, but once you’ve had a chance to look at what’s going on.”

Strickland and Young said nothing is off the table. A lot of attention is on getting more powerlines underground.

Young said 40% of MLGW’s lines are underground, but less than 10% of those underground lines are in Memphis. However, he said it’s also not the perfect solution.

“A number of those underground lines are in the process of having to be replaced as part of our five-year plan because they’re failing,” Young said. “We had a lot of underground services go out in this storm.”

“I have underground [lines], I’ve had underground since 1978 and my lights went out,” City Councilwoman Patrice Robinson said. “Over time, the infrastructure doesn’t hold up.”

Jones said the years of punting proposed rate increases and infrastructure improvements by city council helped put us in this situation.

“This council could have acted in 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021,” Jones said. “We could be in year four or five of a five-year plan but we punted.”

Along with representatives from MLGW and the City of Memphis, the board will include city council members and members from Shelby County and its municipalities. Young said he hopes to get the board formed and talking about ideas by March.

Any plan the board proposes will need to be paid for. Strickland and Young said nothing is off the table, including costs to customers.

“I think there’s an understanding,” Young said. “We’re going to make sure it’s balanced in the interest of all our customers. Let’s just be clear, we are very concerned that we maintain relatively low costs to our customers. I can’t tell customers there won’t be additional costs if the real issue is making improvements.”

“I’d like this group to come back and say well, we could do this with trees, we could get money from the infrastructure bill, we can bury the lines. All these options,” Strickland said. “Then us, as a community, and working with [city council] make a decision on what to do about it.”

Over the weekend, Strickland said selling MLGW could even be a way to pay for improvements. However, he wrote in his weekly letter he is not advocating for this option yet. Young said that option would have to go up for a public vote.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.