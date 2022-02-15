Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

MLGW completes power restoration following ice storm

(Action News 5)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 8:09 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) confirmed Monday that all original power outages from an ice storm over a week ago have been restored.

The storm happened Feb. 3 and impacted over 200,000 MLGW customers.

Ninety outside line crews responded to MLGW’s request for assistance and 78 tree trimming crews also helped with restoration efforts.

Newer outages are being addressed. Customers without power should call 901-544-6500.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Deadly officer-involved shooting reported at NC Aldi
One man dead, another injured after shooting in Memphis
Woman in custody after man stabbed in Memphis
Gov. Lee Unveils New License Plate Design Picked by Tennesseans
State investigating issues with new Tennessee license plates
Cameron Deshawn Westbrook wanted in Shelby County murder
SCSO searching for murder suspect believed to be armed and dangerous
Several area fire departments worked this week as a man was trapped in a grain bin in the...
Person dead after firefighters, volunteers respond to grain bin rescue

Latest News

Memphis business and community leaders learn more on Blue Oval City development
Memphis business and community leaders learn more on Blue Oval City development
‘I was harmed’: Former health department employee speaks out after filing suit against Shelby Co.
‘I was harmed’: Former health department employee speaks out after filing suit against Shelby Co.
Former SCHD Chief of Nursing Judy Martin
‘I was harmed’: Former health department employee speaks out after filing suit against Shelby Co.
Business and Community leaders from the Memphis metro met to learn more about the $6 billion...
Memphis business and community leaders learn more on Blue Oval City development