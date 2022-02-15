Memphis nonprofit helping teen victims of domestic violence

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On this Valentine’s Day, a day of hearts, roses and chocolates, some Tennessee couples are dealing with a dark problem.

February is National Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month. A state commission says in 2021, more than 1 in 6 Tennessee high school girls said they were physically abused by their partner. They also found that statistics is two times the national average.

The executive director of Young Women’s Christian Association in Memphis says Memphis ranks among the top when it comes to intimate partner domestic violence. She says teen dating violence is happening throughout the community. But she also says there are local resources in the community ready to help when needed.

Take a drive down South Highland Street and you’ll find Young Women’s Christian Association. It’s just one of the local resources for victims of domestic violence in the community.

“When we think about the violence within our city, we still rank into that top 5,” said Executive Director Marquiepta Odom. “When we think about the households that are involved in various situations, these are children growing up and they’re seeing violence in the home.”

Odom says teen dating violence isn’t just happening at home, but also in schools.

The Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth says that rate is not only the highest in the country but twice the national rate.

“We see it,” said Odom. “I see it at a lot of the community events and a lot of the mentorship programs that I do, and it is, unfortunately, a very sad but high statistic.”

Odom says in teens, domestic violence can range from physical, verbal, emotional, financial, or sexual abuse. She also says if you’ve been abused, it’s important to speak out and report it because there are people in our community ready to help.

“No matter who you are, even as a teenager, you are worth it,” said Odom. “You are special. At this point in your life, no one should be controlling your narrative, controlling your life. And no one should be definitely causing you any kind of physical or verbal abuse.”

Odom also says it’s important to report any type of abuse to law enforcement.

The YWCA does have a hotline where victims can find help. They can be reached at (901)-725-4277.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.