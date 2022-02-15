Memphis business and community leaders learn more on Blue Oval City development

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Around 100 Memphis area business and community leaders gathered for a sort of crash course on the roughly $6 billion Blue Oval City development.

“It’s vitally important,” said Harold Byrd, president of the Bank of Bartlett. “Ford chose us. They chose us over any place in the country, and for us to really take advantage of the complete package, we need to have our ducks in a row.”

The luncheon hosted by Bank of Bartlett featured Mark Herbison as its guest speaker.

Herbison is president & CEO of the economic development group HTL Advantage, standing for Haywood, Tipton, and Lauderdale counties, and he gave these leaders a refresher on what Ford and the Blue Oval City site will bring to the area. He also presented an idea on what will be required of these leaders in order for them to see some of the benefits.

“You have the people that would be building the new homes, the people who will be trucking the supplies to the facility,” Herbison said. “You have truckers, architects, engineers, home builders, so we have a lot of people here that can make their decisions more informed, based on what they feel like is going to come.”

“We’ve been told we need 50,000 new rooftops in the next 7 to 10 years,” Byrd said. “We need to make sure that we provide the workforce, the education, the healthcare opportunities... gosh! We’re going to be looking at Memphis in the next 10 to 15 years, the metro area, growing by possibly 300,000 to 400,000 people.”

Herbison said there will be formal population studies done in the next few months to further determine how Blue Oval City will impact the area.

For now, economic developers look to one of the biggest challenges to bringing Blue Oval City to the area, which is sewer capacity.

Originally, a sewer system was to be installed near the project site with the intention to have both Ford and the general public use it, but due to the size of the project, the new sewer system will solely be used by Ford.

“We’re working right now on trying to bring new sewer systems somewhere in that rural area, the Haywood, Fayette, and Tipton counties,” Herbison said. “We are also seeing the towns I represent, like Covington and Brownsville, already getting ready to expand their sewer capacity and their public infrastructure for the growth they see coming.”

According to economic developers at Monday’s meeting, Shelby County’s sewer capacity would require expansion in order to see the growth that’s anticipated from Blue Oval City.

As it stands, the county’s sewer capacity is a “non-starter” for potential growth, according to folks like Herbison.

“We do not need to turn growth away because we do not have the sewer capacity, so we need to do that,” Byrd said. “I think the elected officials can look at these [business leaders] and say ‘we’re all on the same team. We want to make Blue Oval City as great as it can be.’”

With Ford, Tennessee will be one of only two states in the U.S., the other being Indiana, to have four auto manufacturers that also build electric vehicles (EVs), and the popularity of Ford’s EVs is what has local economists excited for long-term growth.

“The Ford F150 is the most valuable brand in the world,” Herbison said. “It’s worth about $90 billion, and they’ve had so many pre-orders for the new F150 Lightning that they’ve had to stop the pre-order process.”

Groundbreaking for Blue Oval City, we’re told, is to happen in March, but a ceremonial groundbreaking will take place later in the summer.

Herbison said estimated completion is around early 2025.

