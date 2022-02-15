Man charged in shooting death of 15-year-old for hanging out in front of his porch, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is charged with the murder of a 15-year-old boy after he fired shots at a group of teens for being in front of his apartment, according to an affidavit.

Marcus Orr, 38, is charged with second-degree murder and multiple counts of attempted second-degree murder in connection to the shooting.

The affidavit says a group of teens were outside a residence on Ratliff Lane near Danny Thomas Blvd. Monday evening when Orr told them to stop hanging out in front of his porch.

He allegedly yelled at the teens as they walked away and got into a verbal altercation with the 15-year-old shooting victim identified as Damien Smith Jr.

Scene of shooting at residence on Danny Thomas Blvd. (Action News 5)

Orr then reportedly fired a handgun at the teens striking one of them in the back.

Police say they found him lying on the ground when they arrived on the scene. He was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

According to the affidavit, one of the uninjured teens identified Orr as the suspect. He was taken into custody and allegedly admitted to shooting the victim. Investigators say Orr also told them he didn’t see any of the teens with a gun.

Orr is a previously convicted felon with a conviction of six years for aggravated assault in September of 2008. His charges include two counts of a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

He is being held at 201 Poplar without bond.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.