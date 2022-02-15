Advertise with Us
LIVE: Grand opening held for modernized Concourse B at Memphis airport

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After years, the new concourse at the Memphis International Airport welcomed its first incoming flight.

The grand opening was held Tuesday where Memphis and Shelby County leaders were in attendance and made remarks.

This new concourse will house all airline, retail, and restaurant operations at the airport.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

