LIVE: Grand opening held for modernized Concourse B at Memphis airport

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After years, the new concourse at the Memphis International Airport welcomed its first incoming flight.

The grand opening was held Tuesday where Memphis and Shelby County leaders were in attendance and made remarks.

This new concourse will house all airline, retail, and restaurant operations at the airport.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.