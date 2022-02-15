Google expert shares top search trends during Super Bowl LVI

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Did you search google during Super Bowl 2022?

Sadie Thoma, Google’s Director of U.S. Creative Partnerships, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the top trending Super Bowl Ads and the most-searched questions during one of the biggest sporting events of the year.

“There were some really interesting trends and searches that we saw around the halftime show,” Thoma said. “It was obviously a star-studded line up featuring some of the best from 90s hip hop and rap all with the common denominator of Dr. Dre. But, you know, we had a guest appearance from 50 Cent in there so there were some questions around what he was up to and what he was doing there. But the most searched for artist of the evening, was Mary J. Blige and the most searched for lyric of the evening was for Eminem with his performance of “Lose Yourself.”

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

