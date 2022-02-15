First Alert to strong to severe storms Thursday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The warming trend will continues across the Mid-South along with southerly winds, all ahead of an incoming cold front Wednesday night into Thursday.

The Storm Prediction Center has outlined the Action News 5 viewing area under a Slight Risk (Level 2/5) for severe storms on Thursday.

Severe Weather Risk for Thursday, Feb 17, 2022 (WMC)

A Slight Risk means scattered powerful thunderstorms are expected. While storms may be short-lived, they can be intense.

Understanding categories from The Storm Prediction Center (SPC)

IMPACTS: The main threats from thunderstorms will be damaging winds and hail.

Strong winds ahead of the thunderstorms, and gusts could range between 30-40 mph, possibly as high as 50 mph especially on Thursday.

There is also a potential for locally heavy rain to occur with any of the thunderstorms which may lead to localized flash flooding.

TIMING: Showers and thunderstorms will begin impacting the Mid-South late Wednesday Night ahead of the cold front Thursday. The best chance for storms will be in the morning and afternoon with rain ending after 6 pm.

The First Alert Storm Tracking Team will continue to monitor this weather event, so stay tuned for updates!

