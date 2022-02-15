Firefighters save family dog from burning home in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A dog was rescued Tuesday after being located inside of a burning home in Memphis.

The Shelby County Fire Department responded to the fire on Eastwind Cove shortly after 10 a.m.

All occupants of the home were able to escape the fire safely, but the family pet, a 13-year-old mixed-breed dog named Fluffy, was still inside. The dog was found unresponsive in an upstairs bathroom.

Firefighters brought Fluffy outside and administered resuscitative breathing and other measures that led to stronger breath sounds from the dog.

As more firefighters fought the house fire, the family located a veterinarian to provide aid to Fluffy and take him away. The family says Fluffy is doing well and will spend the night with his vet for observation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

