Duren, Williams earn weekly AAC honors

Jalen Duren
Jalen Duren(University of Memphis Athletics)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The magnitude of the Memphis Tigers win at sixth-ranked Houston Saturday is still having positive effects for the program. 

Joe Lunardi’s latest bracketology has the Tigers listed among the “Last 4 In” for the NCAA Tournament.

The UofM also moved up in the net rating to 45.

Individually, the win is huge for Tiger Players.

Jalen Duren is named American Athletic Conference Freshman of the Week. It’s his second straight honor, and the fourth time he’s won it this season, giving him the inside track for the league’s Freshman of the Year award. 

Duren with his second straight Double-Double, 14 points and 11 rebounds against the Cougars. 

He also had a blocked shot and a couple of hurries, plus an assist and was absolutely dominant in the post during his 24 minutes on the court against much more experienced players.

And senior Forward DeAndre Williams makes the AAC Honor Roll for his work against Houston -- 13 points, three rebounds and four assists. 

When Williams is in the lineup, the Tigers usually win, and they pull off the Big One in his hometown against the Cougars.  

Memphis stays on the road for its next game -- a rescheduled contest at Cincinnati Tuesday night.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

