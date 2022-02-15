Communities in Schools of Memphis gifted $2.25M in funds to expand services to students

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Today’s youth are the leaders of tomorrow. One philanthropist is making sure kids in the Bluff City are equipped with the tools needed to succeed.

Communities in Schools of Memphis aims to keep students in the classroom by addressing their non-academic needs.

“We work to mitigate the external barriers that impact student achievement,” said Sonji Branch, Communities in Schools of Memphis Chief Executive Officer.

CISM currently serves 21 schools and over 8,000 students in Memphis. Each school has student support specialists.

“Having a point person inside of the school to help to again make sure that the students who need specific services the most actually get them is really what our staff members do,” said Branch.

Ninety percent of high school seniors that Communities In Schools of Memphis case manages graduate on time. They hope to increase their services with an unprecedented donation from Philanthropist Mackenzie Scott.

Scott gave over $133 million to the National organization, CISM will receive $2.25 million of those funds.

“This is an unprecedented gift,” said Branch.

CISM will use it to expand.

“We want to grow to serving approximately 13,000 students in 30 schools,” Branch continued.

The cost to expand CISM’s reach will cost about $18 million over the next four years.

“While we are so appreciative of this investment, we still have a lot of work to do in regard to securing the resources necessary, the funds necessary, to continue to do this work,” said Branch.

