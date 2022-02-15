Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Communities in Schools of Memphis gifted $2.25M in funds to expand services to students

By Camille Connor
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 8:29 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Today’s youth are the leaders of tomorrow. One philanthropist is making sure kids in the Bluff City are equipped with the tools needed to succeed.

Communities in Schools of Memphis aims to keep students in the classroom by addressing their non-academic needs.

“We work to mitigate the external barriers that impact student achievement,” said Sonji Branch, Communities in Schools of Memphis Chief Executive Officer.

CISM currently serves 21 schools and over 8,000 students in Memphis. Each school has student support specialists.

“Having a point person inside of the school to help to again make sure that the students who need specific services the most actually get them is really what our staff members do,” said Branch.

Ninety percent of high school seniors that Communities In Schools of Memphis case manages graduate on time. They hope to increase their services with an unprecedented donation from Philanthropist Mackenzie Scott.

Scott gave over $133 million to the National organization, CISM will receive $2.25 million of those funds.

“This is an unprecedented gift,” said Branch.

CISM will use it to expand.

“We want to grow to serving approximately 13,000 students in 30 schools,” Branch continued.

The cost to expand CISM’s reach will cost about $18 million over the next four years.

“While we are so appreciative of this investment, we still have a lot of work to do in regard to securing the resources necessary, the funds necessary, to continue to do this work,” said Branch.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Chicago woman facing charges after traffic stop yields 2 kilos of cocaine
Chicago woman facing charges after I-40 traffic stop yields 2 kilos of cocaine
Several area fire departments worked this week as a man was trapped in a grain bin in the...
Person dead after firefighters, volunteers respond to grain bin rescue
Cameron Deshawn Westbrook wanted in Shelby County murder
SCSO searching for murder suspect believed to be armed and dangerous
Memphis shooting crime scene
Mid-South lawmaker looks to tackle Memphis gun violence after another weekend of deadly shootings
Demarcus Wooten
Man accused of shooting, killing girlfriend while driving before crash

Latest News

Communities in Schools of Memphis
Communities in Schools of Memphis gifted $2.25M in funds to expand services to students
Peppertree Apartment tenants given more time to move out after complex deemed public nuisance
Peppertree Apartments fights to bring in more tenants after public nuisance petition
It was a full day at Memphis City Hall Tuesday as city council members discussed a wide range...
City Council to hear action report on MLGW’s 12-day ice storm outage response
Concourse B renovations at Memphis International Airport (Source: MIA Twitter)
Modernized Concourse B opens at Memphis International Airport