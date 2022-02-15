Advertise with Us
Commercial Appeal city hall reporter raises more question on MLGW’s infrastructure

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 12:58 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal City Hall Reporter Sam Hardiman joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk Monday.

They talked about Hardiman’s follow-up story that continues to ask questions about MLGW’s infrastructure.

“No matter who you ask about the governance of MLGW, they acknowledge that there is a political tension between the desire of a utility to fix rates, to fix infrastructure and raise rates, and that’s typically how you do such things, and politicians, which is the Memphis City Council having the final say about rate increase,” Hardiman said.

MLGW officials will be in front of the Memphis City Council Tuesday to answer questions and examine ways to improve services in the future.

Watch their interview here or on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, AppleTV and Roku.

