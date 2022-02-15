Advertise with Us
City Council to hear action report on MLGW’s 12-day ice storm outage response

By Talya Faggart
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 5:57 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - More than 200,000 Mid-Southerners were left without power during the ice storm leaving Memphis Light, Gas and Water open to hundreds of questions and criticism around how prepared they were and what could’ve been done differently.

Now Memphis City Council is tackling an action report on the utility in this week’s meeting.

Trees and frozen branches that fell on power lines were two of the main factors for the latest widespread outages.

RELATED | MLGW unclear if robberies of tree trimming crews made power outages worse

At its peak, the Feb. 3 ice storm left more than 233,000 homes and businesses without power. About 90 outside line crews responded to MLGW’s request for assistance and 78 tree trimming crews also assisted with the restoration efforts.

An action report on MLGW is on Tuesday’s city council agenda.

Black History Month: Memphis Fire Museum opens new exhibit honoring African American firefighters
Memphis BBQ highlighted during "Preserve the Pit" fellowship
National brand highlights Memphis barbecue to promote entrepreneur program
