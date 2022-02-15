City Council to hear action report on MLGW’s 12-day ice storm outage response

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - More than 200,000 Mid-Southerners were left without power during the ice storm leaving Memphis Light, Gas and Water open to hundreds of questions and criticism around how prepared they were and what could’ve been done differently.

Now Memphis City Council is tackling an action report on the utility in this week’s meeting.

Trees and frozen branches that fell on power lines were two of the main factors for the latest widespread outages.

At its peak, the Feb. 3 ice storm left more than 233,000 homes and businesses without power. About 90 outside line crews responded to MLGW’s request for assistance and 78 tree trimming crews also assisted with the restoration efforts.

An action report on MLGW is on Tuesday’s city council agenda.

