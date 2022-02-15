Advertise with Us
Caring for a spouse with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease

Woman shares personal journey & advice
By Amanda Hanson
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 2:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Everyone’s love story is different and often comes with its twists and turns.

As the primary care giver for her husband with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease, Jill Norcross joined Andrew Douglas at the Action News 5 Digital to share her very personal journey after learning of her husband Rob’s diagnosis.

“I’ve been married to Rob over 35 years…” Norcross said. “There’s a lot of ugliness to come with this disease but, as we gave each other in our vows when we got married, for better, for worse, and I’m not leaving him.”

She also talked about the help she has received from the Alzheimer’s Association, and what advice she would give to those in a similar situation.

“Educate yourself about the disease and disability, update financial and legal documents, communicate with employer/family/friends and your spouse, plan everything you can, build support, be patient, and laugh a lot otherwise you’ll sit in the floor and cry,” Norcross said.

Memphis Program Manager for the Alzheimer’s Association Greta Brown also joined in on the conversation and said she is working to create an early-onset Alzheimer’s disease support group.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

