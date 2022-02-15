Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Burn ban in effect in 7 Miss. counties

A grass fire in Jackson.
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A burn ban is in effect in seven Mississippi counties amid a dry season, per the Mississippi Forestry Commission.

A burn ban restricts outdoor burning of any kind and are enforced by the local sheriff’s office. Any people caught violating the ban face a fine of $100 to $500.

The only exemptions from the burn ban are: MFC, Certified Burn Managers, and Commercial Contractors with heavy construction equipment, providing that said burn meets the State’s DEQ regulations. MDEQ regulations regarding open burning of brush piles require a separation distance of 1,500 feet from a residence without forced air resistance and 500 feet with forced air resistance.

Rankin, Yazoo, Warren, Pike, Scott, Panola and Adams counties are all under the burn ban.

Click here for more info.

