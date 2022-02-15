Bluff City Life: Valentine’s Day 2022
Where Learning is Child’s Play
The Children’s Museum of Memphis creates educational and hands-on experiences for kids making learning child’s play.
Stewart L. Burgess, Ph.D. | Executive Director of The Children’s Museum of Memphis | cmom.com
The top scents are in for Valentine’s Day. We find out which fragrances have the most flair and could make a perfect gift.
Linda G. Levy | President of The Fragrance Foundation (TFF) | fragrance.org
Bad breath and Valentine’s day don’t mix. We’re testing out some popular treats on the breath-test machine to see which foods are a no-go for your date.
Dr. Harold Katz | America’s Bad Breath Doctor
Don’t miss the significance behind February 14th for those awaiting organ transplants.
Telisa Franklin | Multi-cultural Relations Coordinator for Mid-South Transplant Foundation | midsouthtransplant.org
