Bluff City Life: Valentine’s Day 2022

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Where Learning is Child’s Play

The Children’s Museum of Memphis creates educational and hands-on experiences for kids making learning child’s play.

Stewart L. Burgess, Ph.D. | Executive Director of The Children’s Museum of Memphis | cmom.com

Romance is in the Air!

The top scents are in for Valentine’s Day. We find out which fragrances have the most flair and could make a perfect gift.

Linda G. Levy | President of The Fragrance Foundation (TFF) | fragrance.org

Maintaining Kissable Breath

Bad breath and Valentine’s day don’t mix. We’re testing out some popular treats on the breath-test machine to see which foods are a no-go for your date.

Dr. Harold Katz | America’s Bad Breath Doctor

Spread Love. Give Hope.

Don’t miss the significance behind February 14th for those awaiting organ transplants.

Telisa Franklin | Multi-cultural Relations Coordinator for Mid-South Transplant Foundation | midsouthtransplant.org

Latest News

Bluff City Life
Where Learning is Child’s Play
Bluff City Life: Valentine's Day pt. 1 of 4
Maintaining Kissable Breath
Bluff City Life: Valentine's Day pt. 3 of 4
Romance is in the Air!
Bluff City Life: Valentine's Day pt. 2 of 4