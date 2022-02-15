Big warm up ahead of our next round of rain and cold temperatures

Advertise with Us
By Ron Childers
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dry air and a strong southerly flow will drive temperatures well above average ahead of a cold front that will move through the Mid-South later this week bringing rain and a much colder end to the week.

TONIGHT: Clear with a light South wind and overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny with a breezy South wind at 10 to 15 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a South wind at 15 to 20 MPH and gusting along with lows in the upper 40s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures near 70 and overnight lows near 60. Thursday will be cloudy with rain and a few thunderstorm along with highs in the mid 60s and lows falling into the mid to upper 20s. Friday will be mostly sunny and chilly with afternoon highs in the mid 40s and overnight lows in the upper 20s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s and overnight lows in the mid 40s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

