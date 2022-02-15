AAC commissioner writes open letter on CFP fairness to NCAA

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - American Athletic Conference Commissioner Mike Aresco is making his strongest pitch yet for his league, and others outside the Power 5, to be included with the Big Boys.

Aresco released an open letter Monday with his take on the stalled expansion talks for the College Football Playoffs.

The current playoff only allows for four teams which, until Cincinnati this year, always go to teams from Power 5conferences.

A proposal for a 12-team playoff, which would include all division one conferences, has been on the table since last June. But the Atlantic Coast Conference is reluctant to expand because of “Health and safety concerns, and the instability of the current College Sports Landscape.”

Translation: They just don’t want to do it.

Aresco reiterated his position the group of five leagues, like the American, should be represented and says the branding of Power 5 and Group of 5 must end.

Saying it’s harmful to the perception of fairness, Aresco.

“A playoff model that accommodates select conferences based on brand name, before a game is played, would be profoundly damaging to college football, and to college athletics generally,” he wrote.

The current four-team playoff format expires after the 2025 season.

