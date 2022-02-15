Advertise with Us
901 FC sets its pre-season schedule

901 FC vs Atlanta United 2
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - 901 FC released its Pre-Season Soccer Schedule Monday. The first match is Saturday at MLS NEXT Pro Club St. Louis City.

It kicks off at 3 p.m. and is open to the public at the Creve Coeur Soccer Complex in St. Louis.

Then, two matches against East Tennessee teams, Chattanooga FC Feb. 23, and Chattanooga Red Wolves Feb. 26 that are closed to the public.

The 901 wraps up its pre-season with a pair of matches against local college teams on March 5 at CBU at 1 p.m. and downtown at AutoZone Park against the University of Memphis at 6 p.m.

Those matches are open.

901 FC kicks off its United Soccer League regular-season opener against the Pittsburgh River Hounds on March 12 downtown at the Zone.

