Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Weekend violence in Memphis claims 3 lives; 3 more injured

Memphis state representative looks to propose a solution
By Parker King
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In Memphis, another violent weekend leaves three people dead and three more injured, recovering in the hospital at last check.

It all started Friday on Hollywood Street. A shooting claimed the life of one man, but fortunately, one person was detained.

Then, just before 8 p.m. Saturday night, Memphis police responded to a shooting on Eglesfield Drive. Two men were shot and transported to Regional One, but one was later pronounced dead. Police are looking for three black males in connection with this crime.

Sunday, two shootings occurred within three hours of each other.

One was on Rainwood Drive and resulted in one person taken to Regional One. The other took place on Griffith Place and resulted in one person pronounced dead at the scene.

Police do not have suspect information for either.

“People don’t know how to solve and communicate their problems and issues, so we turn to violence to solve our issues,” said Representative London Lamar, (D) TN-91. “We can come up with other ways of how we can mitigate conflict so they won’t end from gun violence.”

Lamar from Memphis is preparing to propose a bill that would treat gun violence as a public health crisis.

House Bill 1830 would prompt multiple state departments, including the departments of health and education, to generate research on the effects of gun violence in Tennessee communities and also create programs for children that teach conflict resolution methods, ones that don’t involve guns.

“We’re not really addressing many of the things that lead up to violent gun crime,” Lamar said. “And so, what we want to do is take proactive and preventative measures that can reduce gun crime and incentivize other departments to take initiatives to allow individuals to mitigate many of the circumstances that put you in a position to engage in violent crime.”

Lamar is scheduled to present this bill before the House Criminal Justice Subcommittee Wednesday.

For this weekend’s shootings, if there anyone with information that could help police in their investigation is asked to call Memphis Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Gov. Lee Unveils New License Plate Design Picked by Tennesseans
State investigating issues with new Tennessee license plates
Young Dolph murder suspects represented by high profile attorneys
Young Dolph murder suspects represented by high profile attorneys
Deadly officer-involved shooting reported at NC Aldi
One man dead, another injured after shooting in Memphis
East Memphis residents repeatedly report downed wires
Residents in East Memphis repeatedly try to report downed live wires
Jackson State will return for one final Southern Heritage Classic
“We have a contract,” Southern Heritage Classic founder responds to JSU announcing return to Memphis in 2022

Latest News

Vaccine efforts ramp up in the Mid-South as COVID-19 cases drop
Vaccine efforts ramp up in the Mid-South as COVID-19 cases drop
Black History Month: Memphis Fire Museum opens new exhibit honoring African American firefighters
Black History Month: Memphis Fire Museum opens new exhibit honoring African American firefighters
MLGW works to get power restored to all customers
MLGW restores power to 99% of customers following ice storm
Man dead following Memphis shooting