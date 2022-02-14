Weekend violence in Memphis claims 3 lives; 3 more injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In Memphis, another violent weekend leaves three people dead and three more injured, recovering in the hospital at last check.

It all started Friday on Hollywood Street. A shooting claimed the life of one man, but fortunately, one person was detained.

Then, just before 8 p.m. Saturday night, Memphis police responded to a shooting on Eglesfield Drive. Two men were shot and transported to Regional One, but one was later pronounced dead. Police are looking for three black males in connection with this crime.

Sunday, two shootings occurred within three hours of each other.

One was on Rainwood Drive and resulted in one person taken to Regional One. The other took place on Griffith Place and resulted in one person pronounced dead at the scene.

Police do not have suspect information for either.

“People don’t know how to solve and communicate their problems and issues, so we turn to violence to solve our issues,” said Representative London Lamar, (D) TN-91. “We can come up with other ways of how we can mitigate conflict so they won’t end from gun violence.”

Lamar from Memphis is preparing to propose a bill that would treat gun violence as a public health crisis.

House Bill 1830 would prompt multiple state departments, including the departments of health and education, to generate research on the effects of gun violence in Tennessee communities and also create programs for children that teach conflict resolution methods, ones that don’t involve guns.

“We’re not really addressing many of the things that lead up to violent gun crime,” Lamar said. “And so, what we want to do is take proactive and preventative measures that can reduce gun crime and incentivize other departments to take initiatives to allow individuals to mitigate many of the circumstances that put you in a position to engage in violent crime.”

Lamar is scheduled to present this bill before the House Criminal Justice Subcommittee Wednesday.

For this weekend’s shootings, if there anyone with information that could help police in their investigation is asked to call Memphis Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

