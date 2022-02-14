Vaccine efforts ramp up in the Mid-South as COVID-19 cases drop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department is partnering with the Amigos Foundation to host the first of several vaccination events geared toward the Hispanic community.

A new COVID-19 vaccination site comes at a time when cases in the Mid-South are declining. However, health care officials are still urging people to get vaccinated, especially in underserved communities.

As of Sunday, 555,000 people in Shelby County have been vaccinated with Shelby County slowly getting closer to the goal of herd immunity. So far, Shelby County has reached a little more than 79.3% of its 700,000 vaccination goal and officials hope this vaccination site will help with those efforts.

It’s in partnership with the Shelby County Health Department, Shelby County Government, and the Amigos Foundation.

The Amigos Foundation is a non-profit organization focused on the helping Memphis Hispanic community. Organizers say they’re happy to serve their community.

“For the Latino community, it’s really hard to go in any other places to get vaccines because of the language barrier, so they feel comfortable with us,” said event organizer Ivette Butron. “They know us, they listen to us every day on the radio stations. So, when we tell them we’re going to have vaccines in Salon Monarca, they say okay we can go there.”

The Pfizer vaccine was offered to everyone ages 5 years and older, including first, second, and booster doses.

Bilingual interpreters were also at the event to assist Spanish-speaking participants.

There are four additional upcoming vaccination events happening at the Salon Monarca that will run from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. See the schedule below.

March 6, 2022

March 27, 2022

April 17, 2022

May 8, 2022

