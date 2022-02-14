Sunshine & a warming trend for a few days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s a cold morning with most of the area in the 20s, but sunshine and a southwest wind will bump temperatures to the upper 50s and lower 60s this afternoon. This evening will be clear with low temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 59 degrees. Winds: Southwest 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear with a light South wind and lows in mid to the upper 30s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 60s and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Wednesday will become mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower by the evening along with high temperatures near 70 and overnight lows near 60. A cold front will arrive on Thursday, so it will be cloudy with rain and a few thunderstorms, highs in the mid 60s, and lows falling into the upper 20s. Friday will be mostly sunny and much cooler with highs in the mid 40s and lows near 30.

NEXT WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 50s and overnight lows in the mid 30s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the lower 60s and lows in the 40s.

