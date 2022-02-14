Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Shelby County COVID-19 death toll tops 3,000

Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - Feb. 14
Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - Feb. 14(SCHD)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County’s COVID-19 death toll passed a grim milestone over the weekend with the Shelby County Health Department reporting 3,004 virus-related deaths.

On Monday, SCHD also reported another 298 cases with 69 new pediatric cases.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Shelby County has had a total of 234,020 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases.

But along with the death toll and cases, the county is also seeing a slow increase in vaccinations.

Shelby County vaccine data:

  • 555,692 total people vaccinated
  • 3,265 vaccinations reported within last seven days
  • 1,200,841 total vaccinations administered

The county is at 79.4% of its 700,000 vaccination goal to reach “herd immunity.”

For more data on COVID-19 cases and vaccinations, click here.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Deadly officer-involved shooting reported at NC Aldi
One man dead, another injured after shooting in Memphis
Woman in custody after man stabbed in Memphis
Gov. Lee Unveils New License Plate Design Picked by Tennesseans
State investigating issues with new Tennessee license plates
Family holds candlelight vigil for Danielle and Kennedy Hoyle
Loved ones of murdered Memphis mom and infant hold candlelight vigil in their honor
Young Dolph murder suspects represented by high profile attorneys
Young Dolph murder suspects represented by high profile attorneys

Latest News

Demonstrations against COVID-19 restrictions and other issues have blocked several crossings...
US-Canada trade still at risk from COVID protests even as police gain ground
Demonstrations against COVID-19 restrictions and other issues have blocked several crossings...
COVID protests at Pacific Highway border continue
COVID-19 vaccinations increase in Shelby County
COVID-19 vaccinations increase in Shelby County
Vaccine efforts ramp up in the Mid-South as COVID-19 cases drop
Vaccine efforts ramp up in Memphis as COVID-19 cases drop