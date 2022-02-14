Shelby County COVID-19 death toll tops 3,000

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County’s COVID-19 death toll passed a grim milestone over the weekend with the Shelby County Health Department reporting 3,004 virus-related deaths.

On Monday, SCHD also reported another 298 cases with 69 new pediatric cases.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Shelby County has had a total of 234,020 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases.

But along with the death toll and cases, the county is also seeing a slow increase in vaccinations.

Shelby County vaccine data:

555,692 total people vaccinated

3,265 vaccinations reported within last seven days

1,200,841 total vaccinations administered

The county is at 79.4% of its 700,000 vaccination goal to reach “herd immunity.”

